Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
342 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:35 PM

342 Lincoln Avenue

342 Lincoln Avenue · (732) 996-1637
Location

342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER. Four bedroom, 3 1/2 bath dutch colonial for your summer vacation! Only 3 blocks to the beach with a rocking chair front porch, spacious living room, modern home with brand new renovated bathrooms, central air conditioning, outdoor shower, BBQ grill. Weekly rate includes all utilities, WIFI, 4 beach badges, beach chairs and bikes! This is your all inclusive summer fun vacation! Plenty of parking - two cars in garage and two in the driveway. $4,750 per week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
342 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 342 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 342 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 342 Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 Lincoln Avenue has units with air conditioning.
