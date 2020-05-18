342 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER. Four bedroom, 3 1/2 bath dutch colonial for your summer vacation! Only 3 blocks to the beach with a rocking chair front porch, spacious living room, modern home with brand new renovated bathrooms, central air conditioning, outdoor shower, BBQ grill. Weekly rate includes all utilities, WIFI, 4 beach badges, beach chairs and bikes! This is your all inclusive summer fun vacation! Plenty of parking - two cars in garage and two in the driveway. $4,750 per week