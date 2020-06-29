All apartments in Atlantic County
Find more places like 2607 Nutmeg Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic County, NJ
/
2607 Nutmeg Ct
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2607 Nutmeg Ct

2607 Nutmeg Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs. Will even entertain a pet! Association does not allow any dogs on prohibited dog list. Credit/Background check required. Security deposit required. Community has amenities: pool, track, tennis and BB courts, and Playground! Walking distance to public transportation. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have any available units?
2607 Nutmeg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have?
Some of 2607 Nutmeg Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Nutmeg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Nutmeg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Nutmeg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Nutmeg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct offer parking?
No, 2607 Nutmeg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 Nutmeg Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2607 Nutmeg Ct has a pool.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have accessible units?
No, 2607 Nutmeg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Nutmeg Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 Nutmeg Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2607 Nutmeg Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ
Pleasantville, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJMays Landing, NJOcean City, NJHammonton, NJBerlin, NJClementon, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJStratford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College