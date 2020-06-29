2607 Nutmeg Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs. Will even entertain a pet! Association does not allow any dogs on prohibited dog list. Credit/Background check required. Security deposit required. Community has amenities: pool, track, tennis and BB courts, and Playground! Walking distance to public transportation. Call now!