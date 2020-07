Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access online portal

Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes. Our renovated kitchens feature cider cabinetry, premium light fixtures, brushed nickel hardware, vinyl plank flooring, and in-unit washers/dryers. Our renovated bathrooms feature ceiling height tile tub surround, tile flooring, new vanities, and updated brushed nickel fixtures. Sea Aire is nestled in a quiet residential setting where you’ll love soaking up the sun on your private balcony or patio or taking your dog for a walk through our lovely pet friendly community. Sea Aire is positioned perfectly for residents to enjoy a brief commute to work at Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, FAA Technical Center, and Stockton University. Our community is just minutes from the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway and is also convenient to Route 9 and Route 40. Wi