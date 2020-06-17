California Apartments

Lease Length: 1-3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs must measure 15" or smaller from the shoulder at full height.
Parking Details: Open with no parking fee.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.