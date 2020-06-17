All apartments in Absecon
California Apartments
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:33 PM

California Apartments

400 Manor Dr · (609) 372-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Manor Dr, Absecon, NJ 08201
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from California Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
California Apartments offers a gracious home with amenities and services that accommodate the lifestyle of all residents. Great shopping experiences, shows, and the AC Boardwalk are just moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs must measure 15" or smaller from the shoulder at full height.
Parking Details: Open with no parking fee.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does California Apartments have any available units?
California Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Absecon, NJ.
What amenities does California Apartments have?
Some of California Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is California Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
California Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is California Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, California Apartments is pet friendly.
Does California Apartments offer parking?
Yes, California Apartments offers parking.
Does California Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, California Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does California Apartments have a pool?
Yes, California Apartments has a pool.
Does California Apartments have accessible units?
No, California Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does California Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, California Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does California Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, California Apartments has units with air conditioning.
