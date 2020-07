Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Beautiful 2 bed and 1.5 bathroom condo in Cambridge Condominiums. These units are not often up for rent so grab it while you can. Kitchen has newer appliances and everything is updated and painted. Tenant responsible for all utilities except sewer.