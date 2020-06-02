All apartments in Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:16 AM

1505 Emory Street

1505 Emory Street · (732) 481-2110
Location

1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit WINTER · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers. This Charming House Features Hardwood Floors Throughout & a Stunning Renovated Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Granite Counters & Tile Backsplash. Lovely Living & Dining Room, Plus Half Bath on the First Floor. The Second Floor features Full Bath & 3 Bedrooms with Queen, Double (or 2 Twins) & Single. Sleeps Up To Five People. WIFI Included Plus Smart-TV For All Your Streaming Selections. (NO CABLE) Washer & Dryer Too! Tenant pays Electric, Gas. & Water. Available October 15 to May 15. Credit Report, Application and 1-1/2 Mo security required. NO SMOKING & NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Emory Street have any available units?
1505 Emory Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1505 Emory Street have?
Some of 1505 Emory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Emory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Emory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Emory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Emory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1505 Emory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Emory Street does offer parking.
Does 1505 Emory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Emory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Emory Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Emory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Emory Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 Emory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Emory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Emory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Emory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Emory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
