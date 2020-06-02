1505 Emory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers. This Charming House Features Hardwood Floors Throughout & a Stunning Renovated Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Granite Counters & Tile Backsplash. Lovely Living & Dining Room, Plus Half Bath on the First Floor. The Second Floor features Full Bath & 3 Bedrooms with Queen, Double (or 2 Twins) & Single. Sleeps Up To Five People. WIFI Included Plus Smart-TV For All Your Streaming Selections. (NO CABLE) Washer & Dryer Too! Tenant pays Electric, Gas. & Water. Available October 15 to May 15. Credit Report, Application and 1-1/2 Mo security required. NO SMOKING & NO PETS