Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement. Less than 10 blocks to the beach and boardwalk and a block from the North Asbury Shopping plaza (Ada's Gojito, Booskerdoo Coffee, local 130 Seafood, Galley Pizza, etc.) Quiet neighborhood and parking is never an issue!