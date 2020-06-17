607 Bond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Spacious completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home with it own private front and back entrances in a duplex only a few blocks to downtown. All new with stainless steel appliances and stone counter tops in the kitchen. Fresh modern bathrooms. New floors. Brand new forced hot water heating system with new low profile radiators. Washer and Dryer in a basement dedicated to this unit only. All new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Be the first tenant to occupy this beautifully renovated home. Owner will include air conditioning units installed with this rental.