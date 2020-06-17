All apartments in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ
607 Bond Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

607 Bond Street

607 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home with it own private front and back entrances in a duplex only a few blocks to downtown. All new with stainless steel appliances and stone counter tops in the kitchen. Fresh modern bathrooms. New floors. Brand new forced hot water heating system with new low profile radiators. Washer and Dryer in a basement dedicated to this unit only. All new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Be the first tenant to occupy this beautifully renovated home. Owner will include air conditioning units installed with this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Bond Street have any available units?
607 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 607 Bond Street have?
Some of 607 Bond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 607 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 607 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Bond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 607 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 607 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 Bond Street has units with air conditioning.
