Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

502 Asbury Avenue

502 Asbury Avenue · (732) 897-9200
Location

502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER/WINTER · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage. This house features 2 large decks for sunning, dining and relaxing, a fully equipped chef's kitchen, W/D, large walk in shower, vaulted ceilings, ample storage throughout, outdoor hot and cold-water shower and gas grill. Just 4 blocks to Asbury Park's beach and boardwalk. Three blocks to the lively downtown, great shops, art galleries, amazing restaurants and fun nightlife. You can get off the train, walk to your house, beach & downtown. JUNE & JULY NOT AVAILABLE. AUGUST-$7K/mo. SEPT-$5K/mo. FALL/WINTER rental: $2500/mo with a 4 month minimum. Utilities, cable & wi-fi included. Pet friendly. A must see and great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Asbury Avenue have any available units?
502 Asbury Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 502 Asbury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 Asbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Asbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 502 Asbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Asbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Asbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Asbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Asbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
