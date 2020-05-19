502 Asbury Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage. This house features 2 large decks for sunning, dining and relaxing, a fully equipped chef's kitchen, W/D, large walk in shower, vaulted ceilings, ample storage throughout, outdoor hot and cold-water shower and gas grill. Just 4 blocks to Asbury Park's beach and boardwalk. Three blocks to the lively downtown, great shops, art galleries, amazing restaurants and fun nightlife. You can get off the train, walk to your house, beach & downtown. JUNE & JULY NOT AVAILABLE. AUGUST-$7K/mo. SEPT-$5K/mo. FALL/WINTER rental: $2500/mo with a 4 month minimum. Utilities, cable & wi-fi included. Pet friendly. A must see and great location!