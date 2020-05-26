All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:22 PM

416 Deal Lake Drive - B7

416 Deal Lake Drive · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

416 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED!
.
This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake. This apartment features Hardwood Floors, Custom Kitchen, Custom bath, Private entrance, ceiling fans, great closet space, laundry on-site and Parking available. You can't beat the Privacy, views and location for this property. Located just a few blocks to the Beach, this apartment is situated on a sprawling campus on Asbury Park's Northern-most street. Wired for FIOS, Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity, heat and hot water provided by Owner. Come check out this incredible place. Must have good credit and income. STRICTLY NON-SMOKING.
This is a truly special place nestled high up overlooking Deal Lake on Asbury Park's Northern most street, just a few blocks to the beach. Originally constructed in the 1930's, 406 Deal Lake Drive is a large campus of 4 classic brick structures that consist of a total of 36 residential apartments. The apartments feature private entrances and stunning Lake and ocean views. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have any available units?
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have?
Some of 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 currently offering any rent specials?
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 is pet friendly.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 offer parking?
Yes, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 does offer parking.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have a pool?
No, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 does not have a pool.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have accessible units?
No, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Deal Lake Drive - B7 does not have units with air conditioning.
