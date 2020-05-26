400 3rd Ave - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Come and check out this totally remodeled, 1 BR! This entire complex recently benefitted from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. It's located just short 3 blocks from the beach and new, Asbury Ocean Club. This apartment is $1,650 a month with ONE MONTH FREE (this averages out to $1,532 over the lease term). It features white quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, dual heating and A/C units in the living room and bedroom, a custom tiled bathroom and more! Good credit and income needed.

400 3rd Avenue is receiving an extensive gut renovation and remodeling to all of the apartments. The exterior is also being beautified with new finishes and amenities This is 24 unit building and is just 2 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.