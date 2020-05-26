All apartments in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ
400 3rd Ave - 7
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:23 PM

400 3rd Ave - 7

400 3rd Ave · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 3rd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
We are now offering Security Deposit free living! Our new program takes 60 seconds to get started. You get to keep your security deposit and pay a small monthly fee instead!
.
Come and check out this totally remodeled, 1 BR! This entire complex recently benefitted from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. It's located just short 3 blocks from the beach and new, Asbury Ocean Club. This apartment is $1,650 a month with ONE MONTH FREE (this averages out to $1,532 over the lease term). It features white quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, dual heating and A/C units in the living room and bedroom, a custom tiled bathroom and more! Good credit and income needed.
400 3rd Avenue is receiving an extensive gut renovation and remodeling to all of the apartments. The exterior is also being beautified with new finishes and amenities This is 24 unit building and is just 2 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

