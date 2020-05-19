All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 1313 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
1313 4th Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

1313 4th Avenue

1313 Fourth Avenue · (732) 403-7137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1313 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Asbury for some Summer fun in the sun and relaxation..perfect place for family activities, night life, great restaurants and beautiful beaches .Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, large eat in kitchen with sliding doors to deck and fenced in backyard, also has a family room and basement with washer and dryer. June $7000, July $8000, August $9000. $25,000 for MDW-LDW. Only monthly or whole summer rental. No pets. No smoking. Cleaning fee of $250 and security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 4th Avenue have any available units?
1313 4th Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1313 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1313 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1313 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1313 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1313 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1313 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1313 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1313 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1313 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1313 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1313 4th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity