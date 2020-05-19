1313 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Asbury for some Summer fun in the sun and relaxation..perfect place for family activities, night life, great restaurants and beautiful beaches .Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, large eat in kitchen with sliding doors to deck and fenced in backyard, also has a family room and basement with washer and dryer. June $7000, July $8000, August $9000. $25,000 for MDW-LDW. Only monthly or whole summer rental. No pets. No smoking. Cleaning fee of $250 and security deposit