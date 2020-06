Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace range

SUMMER 2020! Spacious beautifully appointed 5 bedroom summer rental in Northwest Asbury can sleep 10. Open and airy with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. Large living room with gas fireplace. Huge gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and 5 burner gas range. Private fenced backyard with roomy deck and hot tub. Deep shady front porch with lots of space to enjoy cool breezes. Rates for summer 2020: Monthly: June 10,000, July 15,000, August available 18,000.