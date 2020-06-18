21 Webster St. B

Amenities

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Allenstown Townhouse Duplex - Property Id: 286594



3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with extra living area, a remodeled laundry room with updated washer/dryer and an abundance of storage. Located in walking distance of schools and Boys & Girls Club and great commuter location. No cats. Some dogs allowed. Water, sewer and trash included, tenant responsible for electric and gas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286594

Property Id 286594



(RLNE5807576)