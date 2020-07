Amenities

dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs. Very small front yard only. Parking for three cars. Oil heat and electric utilities not included. July 1st move in. No smoking. No pets.