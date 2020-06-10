904 Sprngbrook Circle

Amenities

MAKE Springbrook Condominium Portsmouth your new home. Privately set back from the hustle bustle of life, yet conveniences are but a few minutes away. Shop, bank, entertainment all nearby for on the way home convenience. First floor, corner unit is in an ideal spot facing the wooded area for privacy. Unit has been well maintained remodeled from its original ownership features including granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Built-in microwave and unique corner sink for maximum counter top work space. Dining room open to kitchen offers a niche area for micro-office or additional storage. Master bedroom with bath, a second spacious bedroom, each offering generous closet space. An inviting and spacious living room completes the functional floor plan. Unit offers a small exterior secured storage shed, new windows, and your own washer/dryer in unit (maintained by Lessee)! Amenities include full size swimming pool, kiddie pool, playground area, clubhouse and tennis courts! Secluded, but just moments from Route 1. Walk the private trails around the pond toward the rear of the Association's vast acreage. An ideal location with easy access to I-95, shopping, only 3 miles from downtown Portsmouth. Lessee pays no water or waste removal fees. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS or smokers. Rent shown is the discounted rent when monthly rent paid timely. Disclosure: Broker Interest. May be available for occupancy sooner than July 1. Credit check required.