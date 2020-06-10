All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

904 Sprngbrook Circle

904 Springbrook Cir · (603) 964-5588
Location

904 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
MAKE Springbrook Condominium Portsmouth your new home. Privately set back from the hustle bustle of life, yet conveniences are but a few minutes away. Shop, bank, entertainment all nearby for on the way home convenience. First floor, corner unit is in an ideal spot facing the wooded area for privacy. Unit has been well maintained remodeled from its original ownership features including granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Built-in microwave and unique corner sink for maximum counter top work space. Dining room open to kitchen offers a niche area for micro-office or additional storage. Master bedroom with bath, a second spacious bedroom, each offering generous closet space. An inviting and spacious living room completes the functional floor plan. Unit offers a small exterior secured storage shed, new windows, and your own washer/dryer in unit (maintained by Lessee)! Amenities include full size swimming pool, kiddie pool, playground area, clubhouse and tennis courts! Secluded, but just moments from Route 1. Walk the private trails around the pond toward the rear of the Association's vast acreage. An ideal location with easy access to I-95, shopping, only 3 miles from downtown Portsmouth. Lessee pays no water or waste removal fees. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS or smokers. Rent shown is the discounted rent when monthly rent paid timely. Disclosure: Broker Interest. May be available for occupancy sooner than July 1. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have any available units?
904 Sprngbrook Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have?
Some of 904 Sprngbrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Sprngbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
904 Sprngbrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Sprngbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 904 Sprngbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 904 Sprngbrook Circle does offer parking.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Sprngbrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 904 Sprngbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 904 Sprngbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Sprngbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Sprngbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Sprngbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
