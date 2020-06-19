428 Pleasant Street

Amenities

This beautiful first floor condo is available immediately in Portsmouth's historic South End. Completely renovated in 2014 this bright and airy home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with seating for four and open concept to the living area. Two bedrooms with small office nook option as well as a full and 3/4bath both with radiant floor heating. Many wonderful bonus features include gas cooking, wall AC units, basement storage area, washer, dryer, private rear entrance and outdoor landscaped brick patio seating with views of South Mill Pond. Minimum of one year lease, multi-year option. Pet Negotiable. Water, sewer, gas for cooking, landscaping and snow removal all covered by Landlord. Just steps to all thing Portsmouth and the seacoast.