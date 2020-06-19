All apartments in Portsmouth
428 Pleasant Street
428 Pleasant Street

428 Pleasant Street · (603) 766-0424
Location

428 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful first floor condo is available immediately in Portsmouth's historic South End. Completely renovated in 2014 this bright and airy home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with seating for four and open concept to the living area. Two bedrooms with small office nook option as well as a full and 3/4bath both with radiant floor heating. Many wonderful bonus features include gas cooking, wall AC units, basement storage area, washer, dryer, private rear entrance and outdoor landscaped brick patio seating with views of South Mill Pond. Minimum of one year lease, multi-year option. Pet Negotiable. Water, sewer, gas for cooking, landscaping and snow removal all covered by Landlord. Just steps to all thing Portsmouth and the seacoast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Pleasant Street have any available units?
428 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 428 Pleasant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 428 Pleasant Street offer parking?
No, 428 Pleasant Street does not offer parking.
Does 428 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Pleasant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 428 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 428 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Pleasant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Pleasant Street has units with air conditioning.
