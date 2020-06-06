989 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel. Flexible Lease Terms in this Fully Furnished Single Family Home. Inquire with your timeline needs, and we'll quote a price based on length of stay, number of occupants & can work with pets. Rent a home versus renting an apartment! Pets Considered. Walk to Livingston Park or the Farmers market. Great North End location easy to commute to RT3 or RT93. First Flr Master Bedroom. 3 Additional Beds upstairs plus the 2nd full bath. Detached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy the breeze on the farmers porch, and extended living in the 3 season porch! Owner is licensed NH RE Broker.