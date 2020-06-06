All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 989 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
989 Union Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

989 Union Street

989 Union Street · (603) 770-9939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

989 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel. Flexible Lease Terms in this Fully Furnished Single Family Home. Inquire with your timeline needs, and we'll quote a price based on length of stay, number of occupants & can work with pets. Rent a home versus renting an apartment! Pets Considered. Walk to Livingston Park or the Farmers market. Great North End location easy to commute to RT3 or RT93. First Flr Master Bedroom. 3 Additional Beds upstairs plus the 2nd full bath. Detached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy the breeze on the farmers porch, and extended living in the 3 season porch! Owner is licensed NH RE Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 Union Street have any available units?
989 Union Street has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 Union Street have?
Some of 989 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
989 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 989 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 989 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 989 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 989 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 989 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 Union Street have a pool?
No, 989 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 989 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 989 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 989 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 989 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 989 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Pool
Manchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity