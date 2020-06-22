763 Union Street

Amenities

Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st. This home is nicely updated with refinished floors, vinyl windows, recent painting, a bath on the 1st floor and a full bath upstairs. The home is set back from Union St. with a small yard in front and a cute Farmer's Porch for morning coffee. Available to show with appropriate PPE, will be ready for August 1 occupancy. There is an application fee of $25 per applicant, and a full background/credit/reference check will be done.