Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:49 AM

763 Union Street

763 Union Street · (603) 625-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

763 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104
Straw-Smyth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st. This home is nicely updated with refinished floors, vinyl windows, recent painting, a bath on the 1st floor and a full bath upstairs. The home is set back from Union St. with a small yard in front and a cute Farmer's Porch for morning coffee. Available to show with appropriate PPE, will be ready for August 1 occupancy. There is an application fee of $25 per applicant, and a full background/credit/reference check will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Union Street have any available units?
763 Union Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Union Street have?
Some of 763 Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
763 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 763 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 763 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 763 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 763 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Union Street have a pool?
No, 763 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 763 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 763 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
