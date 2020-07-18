All apartments in Hillsborough County
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Drive

51 Chatham Dr · (603) 425-2400
Location

51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH 03110
River Corridor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom with walk-in has a Master Bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 2nd bedroom and loft area offers plenty of options including working from home. Convenient 2nd floor Laundry! Clubhouse has fitness center, billiards, business machine, swimming pool, tennis, playground.Â No Pets, No Smoking. Open House Saturday 7/18 10am-Noon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Chatham Drive have any available units?
51 Chatham Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Chatham Drive have?
Some of 51 Chatham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Chatham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
51 Chatham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Chatham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 51 Chatham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 51 Chatham Drive offer parking?
No, 51 Chatham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 51 Chatham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Chatham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Chatham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 51 Chatham Drive has a pool.
Does 51 Chatham Drive have accessible units?
No, 51 Chatham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Chatham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Chatham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Chatham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Chatham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
