51 Chatham Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool pool table tennis court

Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom with walk-in has a Master Bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 2nd bedroom and loft area offers plenty of options including working from home. Convenient 2nd floor Laundry! Clubhouse has fitness center, billiards, business machine, swimming pool, tennis, playground.Â No Pets, No Smoking. Open House Saturday 7/18 10am-Noon