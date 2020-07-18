51 Chatham Drive

Amenities
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom with walk-in has a Master Bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 2nd bedroom and loft area offers plenty of options including working from home. Convenient 2nd floor Laundry! Clubhouse has fitness center, billiards, business machine, swimming pool, tennis, playground.Â No Pets, No Smoking. Open House Saturday 7/18 10am-Noon