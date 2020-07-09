11 Saratoga Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM CONDO AT SOUGHT AFTER RIDGEVIEW AT BEDFORD! Bright and sunny 3 level townhouse with updated tile bathrooms, laminate flooring on first floor.Tile & granite surface kitchen with SS appliances, maple cabinets. Spacious living room with sliders to 6x20 covered deck. Second floor has two bedrooms, MBR with double closets and balcony, wall a/c unit. Third floor bonus room or BR with walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, 2 skylights! Washer/dryer available in unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. 1 car detached garage plus a parking space. Dogs & cats considered with additional fee. NO SMOKERS. 6 month minimum lease, prefer 12 months. Available for showings afternoon of July 1st. CREDIT CHECK, REFERENCES REQUIRED.