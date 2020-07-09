All apartments in Hillsborough County
11 Saratoga Court

11 Saratoga Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11 Saratoga Ct, Hillsborough County, NH 03110
Northeast Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM CONDO AT SOUGHT AFTER RIDGEVIEW AT BEDFORD! Bright and sunny 3 level townhouse with updated tile bathrooms, laminate flooring on first floor.Tile & granite surface kitchen with SS appliances, maple cabinets. Spacious living room with sliders to 6x20 covered deck. Second floor has two bedrooms, MBR with double closets and balcony, wall a/c unit. Third floor bonus room or BR with walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, 2 skylights! Washer/dryer available in unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. 1 car detached garage plus a parking space. Dogs & cats considered with additional fee. NO SMOKERS. 6 month minimum lease, prefer 12 months. Available for showings afternoon of July 1st. CREDIT CHECK, REFERENCES REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Saratoga Court have any available units?
11 Saratoga Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, NH.
What amenities does 11 Saratoga Court have?
Some of 11 Saratoga Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Saratoga Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Saratoga Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Saratoga Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Saratoga Court is pet friendly.
Does 11 Saratoga Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Saratoga Court offers parking.
Does 11 Saratoga Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Saratoga Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Saratoga Court have a pool?
No, 11 Saratoga Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Saratoga Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Saratoga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Saratoga Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Saratoga Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Saratoga Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Saratoga Court has units with air conditioning.
