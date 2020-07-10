All apartments in Dover
2 Beverly Lane

2 Beverly Lane · (603) 610-8971
Location

2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH 03820

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2138 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes. Interior features include first floor laundry, spacious, functional kitchen with center island, dining area with sliders going out to large deck, living room with wood-burning fireplace, finished basement for extra living space, master bedroom with attached bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Great location, within walking distance to downtown Dover, Dover High School and Woodman Park School. Close to Routes 16 and 95 and UNH bus stop. Available 8/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Beverly Lane have any available units?
2 Beverly Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Beverly Lane have?
Some of 2 Beverly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Beverly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Beverly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Beverly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Beverly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 2 Beverly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Beverly Lane offers parking.
Does 2 Beverly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Beverly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Beverly Lane have a pool?
No, 2 Beverly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2 Beverly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Beverly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Beverly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Beverly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Beverly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Beverly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
