2 Beverly Lane

Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes. Interior features include first floor laundry, spacious, functional kitchen with center island, dining area with sliders going out to large deck, living room with wood-burning fireplace, finished basement for extra living space, master bedroom with attached bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Great location, within walking distance to downtown Dover, Dover High School and Woodman Park School. Close to Routes 16 and 95 and UNH bus stop. Available 8/1