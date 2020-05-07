All apartments in Dover
Find more places like 2 Silver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dover, NH
/
2 Silver Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:55 PM

2 Silver Street

2 Silver Street · (603) 610-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dover
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2 Silver Street, Dover, NH 03820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name. This fabulous four storey building offers luxurious downtown living. Modern kitchens with Ebony colored wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, deep single base sink, breakfast bar & 18'" ceramic tiled floors. Offers open concept living w/Maple hardwood floors,beautiful full bath, high ceilings, crown molding & custom trim. Lots of windows throughout give you the wonderful natural light. Each unit offers private laundry/utility room within the unit. Security system entry, lighted halls & under ground parking with security cameras throughout. An elevator to take you to the amazing rooftop deck boasting of views of the City & beyond. Convenient to The River Walk, Children's Museum, The Woodman Institute Museum,The Amtrak Downeaster and all that The Seacoast has to offer.....No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Silver Street have any available units?
2 Silver Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Silver Street have?
Some of 2 Silver Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Silver Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Silver Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Silver Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Silver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 2 Silver Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Silver Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Silver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Silver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Silver Street have a pool?
No, 2 Silver Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Silver Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Silver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Silver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Silver Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Silver Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Silver Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Silver Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dover 2 BedroomsDover Apartments with Balcony
Dover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDover Apartments with Parking
Dover Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MA
Wilmington, MALynn, MAFranklin, NHLaconia, NHDerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity