2 Silver Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name. This fabulous four storey building offers luxurious downtown living. Modern kitchens with Ebony colored wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, deep single base sink, breakfast bar & 18'" ceramic tiled floors. Offers open concept living w/Maple hardwood floors,beautiful full bath, high ceilings, crown molding & custom trim. Lots of windows throughout give you the wonderful natural light. Each unit offers private laundry/utility room within the unit. Security system entry, lighted halls & under ground parking with security cameras throughout. An elevator to take you to the amazing rooftop deck boasting of views of the City & beyond. Convenient to The River Walk, Children's Museum, The Woodman Institute Museum,The Amtrak Downeaster and all that The Seacoast has to offer.....No smoking. No pets.