/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derry, NH
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Derry
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,706
1523 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Youngsville
144 Elton Avenue
144 Elton Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1520 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with 1 car attached garage! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, deck, finished basement space, and new washer and dryer.