Apartment List
/
NH
/
derry
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Derry, NH with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Derry offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
93 West Broadway Street
93 W Broadway, Derry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
One bedroom apartment for lease in Derry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Oak Street
11 Oak Street, Derry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
NEXT SHOWINGS July 24 4:30P M to 6:30 PM. Centrality located in Downtown Derry on a nice quiet side street of well maintained homes. Second floor unit in a well maintained two family property.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, one full, three quarter, and one half bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Derry

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,805
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,732
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1234 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
76 Pinecrest Rd
76 Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to rent a four bedroom, 2000 sqft home in sought after Litchfield! Experience two levels of cool living with central air conditioning and dual climate zones for upstairs and down.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Derry Street
45 Derry Street, Hudson, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Nice 2 room 1 bedroom washer dryer included. All Utilities included, ,yard, parking for 2 vehicles close to everything. Pets under 10lbs negotiable., Walk to all shops. Only good credit and job, non smokers. Broker interest.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
City Guide for Derry, NH

"I might say the core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm down the road a mile or two from Derry Village" -Robert Frost, poet

Derry is almost 37 square miles in area. More than two-thirds of the people live in the downtown center of town. Once Interstate 93 was built, just clipping the southern end of the town, this area also started building up, especially with condominium complexes for commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Derry, NH

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Derry offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Derry. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Derry can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Derry 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDerry Apartments with BalconiesDerry Apartments with Parking
Derry Apartments with Washer-DryersDerry Cheap ApartmentsDerry Dog Friendly Apartments
Derry Pet Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MASomersworth, NHMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University