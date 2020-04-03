All apartments in Carroll County
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

66 Governor Wentworth Highway

66 Governor John Wentworth Highway · (603) 569-3128
Location

66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH 03853

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2248 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both. Custom home features open-concept in the living room, kitchen and dining room, which all overlook the front deck and your sandy beach and boat dock. Situated within 30 feet of the water, this level lot has wonderful shade trees and landscaped walkways. Enjoy a first-floor bedroom, second floor master en-suite, complete with a den/TV room and office space. Additionally, over the garage is the family rec/bunk room with a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, ready for all the kids to enjoy. This home is brand new, featuring top-of-the-line, high quality, high efficiency equipment and appliances. This home is move-in ready and just waiting for you and your family to start enjoying the NH Lakes Region this summer! NH STATE TAX LIC #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have any available units?
66 Governor Wentworth Highway has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have?
Some of 66 Governor Wentworth Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Governor Wentworth Highway currently offering any rent specials?
66 Governor Wentworth Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Governor Wentworth Highway pet-friendly?
No, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway offer parking?
Yes, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway offers parking.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have a pool?
No, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway does not have a pool.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have accessible units?
No, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Governor Wentworth Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Governor Wentworth Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
