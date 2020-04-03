66 Governor Wentworth Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both. Custom home features open-concept in the living room, kitchen and dining room, which all overlook the front deck and your sandy beach and boat dock. Situated within 30 feet of the water, this level lot has wonderful shade trees and landscaped walkways. Enjoy a first-floor bedroom, second floor master en-suite, complete with a den/TV room and office space. Additionally, over the garage is the family rec/bunk room with a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, ready for all the kids to enjoy. This home is brand new, featuring top-of-the-line, high quality, high efficiency equipment and appliances. This home is move-in ready and just waiting for you and your family to start enjoying the NH Lakes Region this summer! NH STATE TAX LIC #024832