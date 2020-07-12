AL
/
NE
/
omaha
/
dodge street corridor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Dodge Street Corridor, Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
4720 Wakeley St
4720 Wakeley Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Cozy Home in Dundee!! - Property Id: 255948 Cozy 3-bedroom home in the heart of Dundee. New carpet up stairs and wood floors through out main level. Great fenced in backyard for dogs. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of Dodge Street Corridor
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
136 N 43rd St
136 North 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Dundee Area! - Property Id: 318047 Charm and character with this midtown, brick 1.5 story. Awesome location in midtown. Minutes from UNMC, UNO, Creighton & Downtown Omaha.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4816 Chicago St
4816 Chicago Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Good Size One Bedroom in Dundee - Property Id: 316922 Good size one bedroom in heart of Dundee. Wood floors throughout, this cozy one bedroom is in a great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 S 42nd St
823 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Very clean! Private parking! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
624 S. 50th Ave.
624 South 50th Avenue, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1250 sqft
624 S. 50th Ave. Available 09/22/20 Huge 4BR in a Great Location! Close to UNO, Creighton, Aksarben! - This place has it all.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1512 N 40th St
1512 North 40th Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1410 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pet friendly Old school gem.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
123 South 39th Street - 5
123 S 39th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLACKSTONE DISTRICT!! Now is your time to get an apartment steps away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 South 38th Avenue - 16
115 South 38th Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Now is your time to get an apartment that puts you within walking distance of Blackstone. Located 1/2 mile away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District. Call (402) 204-5552 to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4915 Davenport Street - 2
4915 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Located in the Dundee area, beautifully updated building with newly refinished floors, kitchen, and bathroom. Pet Friendly,, Off street parking available. $850.00 / month rent Resident responsible for Water, Gas, and Electric connection and billing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 N 46th St #4
820 N 46th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
All Furnished One Bedroom in Dundee with Short Term Available!! - Located only minutes to interstate access, Clarkson College, Creighton University and UNMC! This charming community features controlled access entry and a beautiful front courtyard to

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4909 Cass Street - 1
4909 Cass Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Main Floor Unit Space. Full finished basement that could be made into a third bedroom. Includes one garage space and one designated parking space. Yard for pets. Laundry room is shared but tenant will have a personal washer/dryer for unit.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
821 S 42nd St
821 South 42nd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1536 sqft
Furnished Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Fully Furnished, new furniture and bedding. Very clean! Private parking! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180740 Property Id 180740 (RLNE5479902)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
320 North 40th Street - 7
320 N 40th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing property located next to historic Joslyn Castle and walking distance to Blackstone District. Nice updates throught the apartment. 1000 sq ft, 2 beds 1 baths and completely remodeled! Laundry located in building.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1422 Military Avenue - 2
1422 Military Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Located minutes from midtown and Blackstone. Only $650 a month for large apartment! $650.00 / month - rent $650.00 / month - total payment to landlord Resident responsible Electricity (OPPD) and Gas (MUD) connection and billing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
104 S 36th St
104 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303 A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123 N 39th St Apt 5
123 North 39th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
this is a carriage house apartment very nice it is like having a small house no neighbors you will love it down town,mid town crossing,black stone and dundee area No Pets Allowed (RLNE4525259)

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NEGretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood ParkColumbus ParkWestgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson CollegeCreighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthMidland University