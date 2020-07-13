/
129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
The West End
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1161 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
The West End
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Market
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1061 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Heartland Park of America
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
862 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Old Market
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1500 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Little Italy
1323 south 9th street
1323 S 9th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570 Call or text 402-880-2489 to see Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Blackstone
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1410 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Columbus Park
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
