pet friendly apartments
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
61 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Central Bellevue
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
1305 Franklin St
1305 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Spacious 3 bedroom house in Bellevue!! - Very cute 3 bed 1.5 bath practical Bellevue ranch home close to Offut Military base and schools with walkout basement to the large backyard. You'll love the updated kitchen and bath. Fenced front and backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2309 Hancock St
2309 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Old Towne Bellevue. New paint, appliances included, W/D hook-up on main level, and large fenced backyard with back deck for all your summer activities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Bellevue
3310 Gregg Plaza
3310 Gregg Plaza, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3310 Gregg Plaza in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Central Bellevue
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Bellevue
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
14 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$911
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bellevue
4511 Waterford Ave
4511 Waterford Avenue, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2439 sqft
4511 Waterford Ave Available 09/01/20 Home For Rent Bellevue. - Fantastic home in a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with a double car garage. Open floor plan, finished walk out basement, and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
12 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$680
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
