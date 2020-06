Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

A must see in Downtown Omaha! - Outstanding unique floor plan in Rows at SoMa community in downtown Omaha. Balcony off main level and huge roof top deck with great views! 3 bedroom, 3 bath with top of the line finishing throughout. Double car garage which is rare in the downtown area. Available 30 days from date of lease signing for $2700 a month.



Contact Chuck Headley for questions or a showing at 402.499.6497 or email chuck@headleyproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



