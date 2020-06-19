All apartments in Omaha
8833 Grant St.
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:20 AM

8833 Grant St.

8833 Grant Street · (402) 680-1010
Location

8833 Grant Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Benson Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8833 Grant St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Northwest 4 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Four bedroom, two bathroom, ranch style house near 90th and Blondo. Lots of room, spacious closets, upgraded bathrooms, and more! Washer and Dryer included. Located close to restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and so much more!

Move In Special:
1/2 Off First Month

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.
WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Residents are responsible for all OPPD and MUD services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE2739911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 Grant St. have any available units?
8833 Grant St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 8833 Grant St. have?
Some of 8833 Grant St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8833 Grant St. currently offering any rent specials?
8833 Grant St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 Grant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8833 Grant St. is pet friendly.
Does 8833 Grant St. offer parking?
No, 8833 Grant St. does not offer parking.
Does 8833 Grant St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8833 Grant St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 Grant St. have a pool?
No, 8833 Grant St. does not have a pool.
Does 8833 Grant St. have accessible units?
No, 8833 Grant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 Grant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8833 Grant St. does not have units with dishwashers.
