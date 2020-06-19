511 south 31 street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC.



Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed. Sleek European cabinets, track lighting, beautiful floors, great natural light, built in study area, nice sized bedroom with soft carpeted floor, washer and dryer included! Off-street parking and a great European style mews to enjoy all seasons! Call or Text 402-880-2489 $695-$750

