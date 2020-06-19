All apartments in Omaha
511 south 31 street

511 S 31st St · (402) 880-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 S 31st St, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427

Slip In Self Tour Available!

Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed. Sleek European cabinets, track lighting, beautiful floors, great natural light, built in study area, nice sized bedroom with soft carpeted floor, washer and dryer included! Off-street parking and a great European style mews to enjoy all seasons! Call or Text 402-880-2489 $695-$750
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270427
Property Id 270427

(RLNE5807444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 south 31 street have any available units?
511 south 31 street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 south 31 street have?
Some of 511 south 31 street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 south 31 street currently offering any rent specials?
511 south 31 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 south 31 street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 south 31 street is pet friendly.
Does 511 south 31 street offer parking?
Yes, 511 south 31 street does offer parking.
Does 511 south 31 street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 south 31 street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 south 31 street have a pool?
No, 511 south 31 street does not have a pool.
Does 511 south 31 street have accessible units?
No, 511 south 31 street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 south 31 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 south 31 street has units with dishwashers.
