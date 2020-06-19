511 south 31 street

Amenities
One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427
Slip In Self Tour Available!
Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed. Sleek European cabinets, track lighting, beautiful floors, great natural light, built in study area, nice sized bedroom with soft carpeted floor, washer and dryer included! Off-street parking and a great European style mews to enjoy all seasons! Call or Text 402-880-2489 $695-$750
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270427
