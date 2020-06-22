All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE

3723 Himebaugh Avenue · (402) 991-1224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3723 Himebaugh Avenue, Omaha, NE 68111
Crown Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath with a detached garage - Cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath with a detached garage. Partial finished basement, washer and dryer hookups in a separate room in basement. Fresh paint and new carpet on main floor.

$750/month. 1 month rent of security deposit. $25 application fee after you see the house to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.

Pets allowed for a fee

No Sec 8

Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.

You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.

Maxim Realty Group, LLC
402-991-1162
1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1
Omaha, NE 68105

(RLNE4465629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have any available units?
3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have?
Some of 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE does offer parking.
Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have a pool?
No, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have accessible units?
No, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz
Omaha, NE 68134
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr
Omaha, NE 68144
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz
Omaha, NE 68164
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz
Omaha, NE 68144
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd
Omaha, NE 68118
Westport on the Lake
4118 S. 147th Plz
Omaha, NE 68137
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct
Omaha, NE 68116
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St
Omaha, NE 68124

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity