3723 HIMEBAUGH AVE

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath with a detached garage - Cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath with a detached garage. Partial finished basement, washer and dryer hookups in a separate room in basement. Fresh paint and new carpet on main floor.



$750/month. 1 month rent of security deposit. $25 application fee after you see the house to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.



Pets allowed for a fee



No Sec 8



You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.



Maxim Realty Group, LLC

402-991-1162

1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1

Omaha, NE 68105



