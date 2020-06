Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5 Bedroom Home! - Property Id: 283771



True 5 Bedroom, 2 full bath Updated top to bottom - Large kitchen w/walk out deck - and new porch Newer appliances Refinished Hardwood floors through-out Natural woodwork, freshly painted Large basement with Laundry hook-ups and lots of storage Off street parking - Fenced No smoking, No section 8. Landlord responsible for lawn and snow removal. Rent include year round lawn service and snow removal.

Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283771

Property Id 283771



(RLNE5790473)