2560 Marcy St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2560 Marcy St

2560 Marcy Street · (402) 810-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2560 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Columbus Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Welcome to Lancaster Flats! Omaha's first luxury apartment community.

You'll LOVE the vintage character combined with modern upgrades throughout the flat. New kitchen and new bath, new stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops, living room, sunroom, wood and terrazzo floors, restored craftsman woodwork, cozy radiant heat. There is a state of the art mini-split central a/c system to keep you cool in the heat of summer. The bedroom is spacious with glass french doors that open in the living room. Tall 9-foot ceilings throughout as well.

There is a voluminous community garden space for growing herbs and vegetables of your choice in the secluded back courtyard.
FREE laundry in the spacious and ornate laundry room, and a one of a kind on-site bike storage facility you'll have to see to believe and more!
Located downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between Old Market and Midtown Omaha.
Rent plus utilities, you'll only need an OPPD account. gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.

Check out www.lancasterflats.com for more info. * All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Marcy St have any available units?
2560 Marcy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Marcy St have?
Some of 2560 Marcy St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Marcy St currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Marcy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Marcy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 Marcy St is pet friendly.
Does 2560 Marcy St offer parking?
No, 2560 Marcy St does not offer parking.
Does 2560 Marcy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Marcy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Marcy St have a pool?
No, 2560 Marcy St does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Marcy St have accessible units?
No, 2560 Marcy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Marcy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 Marcy St does not have units with dishwashers.
