2560 Marcy St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning community garden

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Welcome to Lancaster Flats! Omaha's first luxury apartment community.



You'll LOVE the vintage character combined with modern upgrades throughout the flat. New kitchen and new bath, new stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops, living room, sunroom, wood and terrazzo floors, restored craftsman woodwork, cozy radiant heat. There is a state of the art mini-split central a/c system to keep you cool in the heat of summer. The bedroom is spacious with glass french doors that open in the living room. Tall 9-foot ceilings throughout as well.



There is a voluminous community garden space for growing herbs and vegetables of your choice in the secluded back courtyard.

FREE laundry in the spacious and ornate laundry room, and a one of a kind on-site bike storage facility you'll have to see to believe and more!

Located downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between Old Market and Midtown Omaha.

Rent plus utilities, you'll only need an OPPD account. gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.



Check out www.lancasterflats.com for more info. * All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com