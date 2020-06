Amenities

Welcome to Lancaster Flats! Omaha's first luxury apartment community.



- 1.5 bedroom with guest room, den/office

- Vintage Character

- Modern Upgrades

- New Kitchen and New Bath

- Kenmore stainless steel appliances

- Solid surface counter tops

- Full size living room

- Full size dining room

- Sunroom

- Wood and Terrazzo floors

- Restored craftsman woodwork

- Cozy radiant heat

- Window A/C

- FREE laundry facility

- One of a kind bicycle storage garage



Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience. Please visit lancasterflats.com for more information.



* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com