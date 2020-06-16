1531 North 72nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

What a large, affordable home in District 66 neighborhood. You will not be disappointed in the amount of space this home offers.



Each bedroom includes:

-Walk-in Closet

-Bathroom



Main Floor

-Open floor plan

-Gas fireplace

-1/2 bathroom



DOUBLE car garage!



Lawn care and snow removal INCLUDED!



Call us today to schedule a showing!

www.schwalbreatly.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.