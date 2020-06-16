All apartments in Omaha
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:12 PM

1531 North 72nd Street

1531 North 72nd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 933674
Location

1531 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Benson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
What a large, affordable home in District 66 neighborhood. You will not be disappointed in the amount of space this home offers.

Each bedroom includes:
-Walk-in Closet
-Bathroom

Main Floor
-Open floor plan
-Gas fireplace
-1/2 bathroom

DOUBLE car garage!

Lawn care and snow removal INCLUDED!

Call us today to schedule a showing!
www.schwalbreatly.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 North 72nd Street have any available units?
1531 North 72nd Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 North 72nd Street have?
Some of 1531 North 72nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 North 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 North 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 North 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 North 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 North 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1531 North 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1531 North 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 North 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 North 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 1531 North 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 North 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 North 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 North 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 North 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
