1531 North 72nd Street

Amenities
What a large, affordable home in District 66 neighborhood. You will not be disappointed in the amount of space this home offers.
Each bedroom includes:
-Walk-in Closet
-Bathroom
Main Floor
-Open floor plan
-Gas fireplace
-1/2 bathroom
DOUBLE car garage!
Lawn care and snow removal INCLUDED!
Call us today to schedule a showing!
www.schwalbreatly.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.