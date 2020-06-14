All apartments in Omaha
12308 Stonegate Drive
12308 Stonegate Drive

12308 Stonegate Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 956199
Location

12308 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, NE 68164
Woodlyn Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in an idyllic suburban neighborhood, come live the life of luxury in this 889 square foot one bedroom apartment. Highlighted by a Western view, as well as a nine foot vaulted ceiling with a cozy fireplace.

The gem of the apartment has a 14 foot walk in closet. Perfect to accommodate anyone's wardrobe.

Call if you would like to schedule a viewing of Stonegate and an apartment living experience like no other!

Rental Terms: Rent: $790, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have any available units?
12308 Stonegate Drive has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 12308 Stonegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12308 Stonegate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 Stonegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12308 Stonegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive offer parking?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have a pool?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12308 Stonegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12308 Stonegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
