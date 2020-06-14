12308 Stonegate Drive

Amenities
Nestled in an idyllic suburban neighborhood, come live the life of luxury in this 889 square foot one bedroom apartment. Highlighted by a Western view, as well as a nine foot vaulted ceiling with a cozy fireplace.
The gem of the apartment has a 14 foot walk in closet. Perfect to accommodate anyone's wardrobe.
Call if you would like to schedule a viewing of Stonegate and an apartment living experience like no other!
Rental Terms: Rent: $790, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.