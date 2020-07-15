/
Southeast Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near Southeast Community College
Crown Pointe
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$846
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1309 sqft
New luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. On-site amenities include the upscale Shoppes of Rockledge Square, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Conveniently located near city amenities,
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor define luxury, all of our apartment homes feature spacious walk in closets, full size washer and dryer, unique designer inspired architectural details and spacious walk out decks.
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1034 sqft
Residents enjoy communal basketball court, BBQ grill, and club room. Units include garbage disposal, microwave, and linen closets. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Meadowlane
7101 Joyce Avenue
7101 Joyce Avenue, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
7101 Joyce Avenue Available 08/01/20 Redone 3 Bedroom Home! - Looking for that clean modern look in home? This move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath house has just the thing for you! This house features: -updated kitchen -granite counters -stainless
Havelock
6924 Fremont
6924 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1275 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom home has recently been updated! This property has features such as wood flooring throughout the main level, dinette area, and 2 stall detached garage. It has a partially finished basement and a large back yard.
East Campus
960 N 42
960 N 42nd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House Close to East Campus - This is a nice ranch style house with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy being close to the bike path and East Campus. This home has a double car attached garage, large living room and family room.
2255 South 48th Street
2255 South 48th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
2255 South 48th Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom available July 2020 - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom slab home is coming available soon! This home features a detached, single stall garage, washer and dryer hookups, and mature trees in the yard!
Meadowlane
611 East Eldora
611 East Eldora Lane, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available! - Cute, updated 3 bedroom home in north Lincoln! This move in ready house has a huge fenced in back yard, new carpet, updated kitchen appliances and has been freshly painted! The carport outside also houses a secure storage
3510 N 67th St
3510 North 67th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1368 sqft
Remodeled ranch home in Northeast Lincoln! - Easy living in this renovated home that's clean, comfortable and move-in ready! Two bedrooms upstairs and one more in the finished basement. Hardwood floors on the main level. Fenced yard.
3542 North 66th Street
3542 North 66th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent with attached 1 stall garage and fenced in yard. Please visit arrowlincoln.com to apply and schedule a showing.
University Place
2960 N 58
2960 North 58th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Cute Little Two Bedroom Home Near University Place - Check out this cute little 2 bedroom home. Currently remodeling kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and 1 bathroom in the finished basement.