Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 AM

15 Apartments For Rent Near Nebraska Wesleyan University

15 Units Available
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
19 Units Available
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
9 Units Available
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska.
1 Unit Available
Landon's
Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$849
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
Clinton
1840 Whittier St
1840 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday June 25th! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.

1 Unit Available
Clinton
2816 Orchard St
2816 Orchard Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bd 2 ba. w/d incl. off st. parking Nice neighborhood. Very close to east an main campus

1 Unit Available
Meadowlane
7101 Joyce Avenue
7101 Joyce Avenue, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
7101 Joyce Avenue Available 08/01/20 Redone 3 Bedroom Home! - Looking for that clean modern look in home? This move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath house has just the thing for you! This house features: -updated kitchen -granite counters -stainless

1 Unit Available
Havelock
6924 Fremont
6924 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1275 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom home has recently been updated! This property has features such as wood flooring throughout the main level, dinette area, and 2 stall detached garage. It has a partially finished basement and a large back yard.

1 Unit Available
East Campus
960 N 42
960 N 42nd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House Close to East Campus - This is a nice ranch style house with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy being close to the bike path and East Campus. This home has a double car attached garage, large living room and family room.

1 Unit Available
Meadowlane
611 East Eldora
611 East Eldora Lane, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available! - Cute, updated 3 bedroom home in north Lincoln! This move in ready house has a huge fenced in back yard, new carpet, updated kitchen appliances and has been freshly painted! The carport outside also houses a secure storage

1 Unit Available
3510 N 67th St
3510 North 67th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1368 sqft
Remodeled ranch home in Northeast Lincoln! - Easy living in this renovated home that's clean, comfortable and move-in ready! Two bedrooms upstairs and one more in the finished basement. Hardwood floors on the main level. Fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
3542 North 66th Street
3542 North 66th Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent with attached 1 stall garage and fenced in yard. Please visit arrowlincoln.com to apply and schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
University Place
2960 N 58
2960 North 58th Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Cute Little Two Bedroom Home Near University Place - Check out this cute little 2 bedroom home. Currently remodeling kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and 1 bathroom in the finished basement.

1 Unit Available
Clinton
2122 North 32nd Street
2122 North 32nd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
Three bedroom - 1 bath home within walking distance to East Campus. Easy access to I-80. Mudroom/laundry room, eat-in kitchen, large master bedroom, furnace & new water heater. Large fenced back yard with alley access in a quiet neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Clinton
3136 Holdrege Street
3136 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3136 Holdrege Street in Lincoln. View photos, descriptions and more!

