/
/
/
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Hartley
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1124 sqft
Located just off O Street, the city's main drag. Units have ceiling fans, microwaves, dishwashers and breakfast bars. There is also a 24-hour fitness center with a dry-heat sauna, pool and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Culler
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1125 sqft
Located close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Gateway Mall. Units have in-home washer/dryer, recent renovations and fireplaces. Gorgeous community with tennis and racquetball courts, pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1840 Whittier St
1840 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available, Showings Available Thursday June 25th! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
3910 n. 12th street
3910 North 12th Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1924 sqft
3910 n. 12th street Available 08/01/20 Belmont Beauty with 5 Bedrooms & Fenced Backyard - This single-family home in the Belmont neighborhood includes 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lincoln
1222 P Street Unit 4a, Unit 4a
1222 P Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom unit facing the P Street with lots on natural light, 12' high ceilings and a private balcony. Stacked wash & dryer in unit. Access to rooftop patio. Parking at nearby city parking garage available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
921 Judson St
921 Judson Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1189 sqft
Apply online at rent.LNKhousing.com Spacious home on a quiet block with large master bedroom and closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1815 Hartley
1815 Hartley Street, Lincoln, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
1815 Hartley Available 08/06/20 Nice Home Close to Campus - This is a 5 bedroom 2 bath split level house with a nice living room and deck off the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2211 Sheldon Street
2211 Sheldon Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1040 sqft
Great 3 bed, 2 bath house, with detached garage. Conveniently located. Rent and deposit due prior to move in. Pets negotiable. Please visit arrowlincoln.com to apply and schedule a showing
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2236 Y
2236 Y Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$675
622 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with off street parking and washer and dryer in the home. Please visit arrowlincoln.com to apply and schedule a showing. Pets negotiable.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2816 Orchard St
2816 Orchard Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bd 2 ba. w/d incl. off st. parking Nice neighborhood. Very close to east an main campus
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Irvingdale
1405 Burr
1405 Burr Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
2 Bedroom Home! - Two bedroom home off of Van Dorn! This brick house features an unfinished basement, two bedrooms on the main floor, a loft bonus room, wooden porch, and patio with side yard! 1 car detached garage. No pets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bottoms
621 New Hampshire Street
621 New Hampshire Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Charming property. Perfect for college students and game days. This Bungalow has space for everyone, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and a finished basement. Newer roof, dishwasher, garbage disposal, dryer, and a keypad entry on front and back doors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Campus
960 N 42
960 N 42nd St, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House Close to East Campus - This is a nice ranch style house with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy being close to the bike path and East Campus. This home has a double car attached garage, large living room and family room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Everett
1247 C Street
1247 C Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment for $575 , Heat included More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lincoln-ne?lid=12935821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897198)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Hawley
2435 W Street
2435 W Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
873 sqft
Nice floor plan. 2 bedrooms - master has walk-in closet. Bath has walk-in shower. Both bedrooms and hallway have narrow wood floors. Sunny kitchen has cute eating nook with built-in seating and table.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lincoln
139 N 11th, #405
139 North 11th Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fall Into a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apt in the Heart of Downtown! - There is no better way then to start the season out by finding a new comfy place to live! Look no further than this nice one bedroom apartment for rent in downtown Lincoln! Great
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hawley
2309 U St
2309 U Street, Lincoln, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Near UNL - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home within walking distance to UNL's City Campus is available now! This home features bedrooms with large closets and living space with high ceilings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7
320 West Industrial Lake Drive, Lincoln, NE
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
320 W Industrial Lake Dr Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 Large Industrial Commercial Space - 1500 square feet of commercial space off of West 'O' St. This unit also includes a garage entrance and tall ceilings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2122 North 32nd Street
2122 North 32nd Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
Three bedroom - 1 bath home within walking distance to East Campus. Easy access to I-80. Mudroom/laundry room, eat-in kitchen, large master bedroom, furnace & new water heater. Large fenced back yard with alley access in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lincoln
1928 J St
1928 J Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
1928 J St Available 08/17/20 - Three bed house, fenced, large basement close to Telegraph district No Cats Allowed (RLNE5902329)
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bottoms
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214
1223 North 9th Street, Lincoln, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 - 1223 N 9th St, Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 1 BR Condo near downtown amenities! - Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent in the Historic Hayward School building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
3136 Holdrege Street
3136 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3136 Holdrege Street in Lincoln. View photos, descriptions and more!