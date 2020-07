Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed business center internet access playground

Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor apartments are designed with everyone in mind. Our studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature walk in closets, new kitchens and modern interiors. Within the community, you can experience resort style amenities that include tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts, swimming pool with sundeck and state of the art fitness center. Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor is where you feel like you’re living at a first class resort.