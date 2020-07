Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access valet service online portal

We're Lincoln's newest and finest apartment community, tucked away in the southeast part of the Capital City - far enough away from the stop-and-go traffic of downtown. Our spacious one or two-bedroom apartments have that "new-home" smell to go along with chic amenities such as oval-soaking tubs, high ceilings, glass-top stoves, and oversized windows. Take advantage of being able to work out anytime on new equipment in a state-of-the-art health club that includes an outdoor spa. Rockledge Oaks is accessible to nearby Highway 2 and the O Street corridor. The Shoppes of Rockledge Square (located on site), you can grab a cup of coffee at Scooters, a bite to eat at Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods or enjoy happy hour at Dino's Bar and Grill.