Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Please schedule yours today. University Commons is Williston's newest luxury apartment community, offering superior amenities, upgraded apartment finishes, and professional, on-site management and maintenance. We offer spacious studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Discover our unrivaled community perks. Our 4,000-square-foot clubhouse features a game room with TVs, a pool table, and foosball. Enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a clubroom with 2 fireplaces, a full kitchen and a business center with complimentary Wi-Fi. University Commons also features a large outdoor terrace with a fire pit and BBQs for resident use.