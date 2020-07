Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments dog grooming area dog park key fob access online portal smoke-free community

If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, be sure to check out Dakota Commons Apartment Homes. Our stylish and modern homes are surrounded by a community that is focused on your comfort, and our location is convenient to everything you need.



Dakota Commons has one, two and three-bedroom apartments that invite you to kick your feet up and relax at home. Our floor plans maximize space with an open concept layout. Release your inner chef in our modern kitchens that feature full-size stainless steel appliances and plenty of pantry storage and counter space. Our upgraded lighting gives our apartments high-end accents, and you’ll love the magnificent views of the Dakota horizon from your private balcony. Garages are attached, which is a must-have in the colder winter months. All homes have their own washers and dryers, and storage is plentiful. Enjoy cable-ready with high-speed Internet access for when you need to work from home or want to stay in bed on colder days.



You’ll appreciate the 24-hour onsite maintenance services at Dakota Commons, just in case you have any issues at any time. Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your furry family members and provides dog care amenities in our dog park to make pet clean-up easier. Pay your bills or make service requests at your convenience on our online portal.