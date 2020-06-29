All apartments in Williston
Vue 28
Vue 28

3332 28th St W · (701) 401-2036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3332 28th St W, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B308 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit D308 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit D201 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A205 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit D202 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit A104 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit D206 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit D203 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit C203 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue 28.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
package receiving
playground
Just on the outskirts of a scenic North Dakota prairie town, you’ll discover Vue 28 Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Williston, ND, in our newly built community with top-tier amenities, a rich community life, and convenient access to local shopping, dining, and outdoor activities.

Whether you’re looking for a spacious one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, Vue 28 has everything you need to live a carefree life in style. Cooking will delight you in your roomy kitchen complete with elegant stone countertops, generous cabinetry, ample counter space, wood grain-style flooring, complete appliance package and large breakfast bar. You’ll love the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home, as well as other special touches including high ceilings, comfortable air conditioning, and a spacious living area with glass doors that flow out onto your own private patio or balcony. You’ll have plenty of storage space in your apartment in addition to your own detached garage.

Just walk outside your front door to enjoy the great community amenities here at Vue 28. Forget that monthly gym membership fee because you’ll have access to two fitness centers with cardio machines and an assortment of weights to keep you in shape. Take advantage of our community clubhouse for entertaining, with a catering kitchen, dining tables and a conversational seating area with a TV so you can catch the big games with your neighbors. You’ll rest easier knowing you’re living in a gated community with controlled-access buildings, a professional onsite management team and 24-hour emergency maintenance services so you’re always covered. And, at Vue 28, we’re a pet-friendly apartment community, so we happily invite your furry family members to join you in your new home.

Williston is an amazing place to live with modern conveniences, proximity to amazing outdoor adventures, and plenty of fun things to do. Located in the heart of Williston in the Harvest Hills Area near US 2, you’ll find commuting to school or work is a breeze. Catch a show at the Williston’s Grand Theatre, or learn about our fascinating local history at the Fort Union Trading Post. Several schools are nearby including Hagan Elementary, Williston High, and Williston State College. Vue 28 is near more than 60 shopping and dining options. In the morning you can grab a cup of Joe at Meg-a-Latte Coffee House, shop for your favorite brands and unique items at Badlands Town Center, then enjoy dinner at Gramma Sharon’s Family Restaurant, a local favorite. Outdoor enthusiasts can play a round at the Eagle Ridge Golf Club, hike or bike at Pheasant Run Park, take the kids to the playground and splash park at Davidson Park, and fish and cook your fresh catch over a fire at Cut Bluff Overlook or along the Missouri River, surrounded by captivating North Dakota flora and fauna.

If you’re looking for a thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious apartment in Williston, with modern amenities and an ideal location, contact us today at Vue 28 Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot: included in lease; Detached 1-car garage: included in lease (1 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vue 28 have any available units?
Vue 28 has 10 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vue 28 have?
Some of Vue 28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue 28 currently offering any rent specials?
Vue 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vue 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue 28 is pet friendly.
Does Vue 28 offer parking?
Yes, Vue 28 offers parking.
Does Vue 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue 28 have a pool?
No, Vue 28 does not have a pool.
Does Vue 28 have accessible units?
No, Vue 28 does not have accessible units.
Does Vue 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue 28 has units with dishwashers.
Does Vue 28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vue 28 has units with air conditioning.
