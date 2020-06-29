Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving playground

Just on the outskirts of a scenic North Dakota prairie town, you’ll discover Vue 28 Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Williston, ND, in our newly built community with top-tier amenities, a rich community life, and convenient access to local shopping, dining, and outdoor activities.



Whether you’re looking for a spacious one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, Vue 28 has everything you need to live a carefree life in style. Cooking will delight you in your roomy kitchen complete with elegant stone countertops, generous cabinetry, ample counter space, wood grain-style flooring, complete appliance package and large breakfast bar. You’ll love the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home, as well as other special touches including high ceilings, comfortable air conditioning, and a spacious living area with glass doors that flow out onto your own private patio or balcony. You’ll have plenty of storage space in your apartment in addition to your own detached garage.



Just walk outside your front door to enjoy the great community amenities here at Vue 28. Forget that monthly gym membership fee because you’ll have access to two fitness centers with cardio machines and an assortment of weights to keep you in shape. Take advantage of our community clubhouse for entertaining, with a catering kitchen, dining tables and a conversational seating area with a TV so you can catch the big games with your neighbors. You’ll rest easier knowing you’re living in a gated community with controlled-access buildings, a professional onsite management team and 24-hour emergency maintenance services so you’re always covered. And, at Vue 28, we’re a pet-friendly apartment community, so we happily invite your furry family members to join you in your new home.



Williston is an amazing place to live with modern conveniences, proximity to amazing outdoor adventures, and plenty of fun things to do. Located in the heart of Williston in the Harvest Hills Area near US 2, you’ll find commuting to school or work is a breeze. Catch a show at the Williston’s Grand Theatre, or learn about our fascinating local history at the Fort Union Trading Post. Several schools are nearby including Hagan Elementary, Williston High, and Williston State College. Vue 28 is near more than 60 shopping and dining options. In the morning you can grab a cup of Joe at Meg-a-Latte Coffee House, shop for your favorite brands and unique items at Badlands Town Center, then enjoy dinner at Gramma Sharon’s Family Restaurant, a local favorite. Outdoor enthusiasts can play a round at the Eagle Ridge Golf Club, hike or bike at Pheasant Run Park, take the kids to the playground and splash park at Davidson Park, and fish and cook your fresh catch over a fire at Cut Bluff Overlook or along the Missouri River, surrounded by captivating North Dakota flora and fauna.



If you’re looking for a thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious apartment in Williston, with modern amenities and an ideal location, contact us today at Vue 28 Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your perfect place to call home.