Dakota Ridge Apartment Homes lies in the heart of a booming oil city that’s fueled other local businesses, restaurants, shopping and entertainment industries. Enjoy the beautiful prairie land, the state’s largest man-made lake, and a host of city amenities all nearby when you live in an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s part of our community.



Select from several two or three-bedroom spacious floor plans to find the perfect place to call home. You’ll love daily meal prep in your modern kitchen with a full set of appliances, spacious cabinets and granite countertops. Enjoy special touches like the hardwood plank-style flooring, built-in desk, and vaulted ceilings set in an open floor plan, which makes your home an inviting place. You’ll love having your own full-size washer and dryer, and stepping out for a breath of fresh air on your private balcony. Large windows and patio doors welcome plenty of natural light. You can also opt for a two-car garage for your vehicles or to use as extra storage space.



Dakota Ridge nurtures a vibrant community, which offers you great amenities like common gathering areas with conversational seating, a game room with a billiard table, outdoor picnic and BBQ areas, and a fun playground for children. Stay in shape with our state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio equipment. Our pet-friendly apartment community also features a fenced dog park and plenty of green space for your furry friends.



Located just off US 85, Dakota Ridge is a quick commute from just north of the city with prime access to Bakken’s oil fields and Williston State College. Grab your daily necessities from nearby Walmart, Albertson’s, or JC Penney’s. You’ll have plenty of dining options from local eateries like Chester’s Chicken to major chains including Fuddrucker’s and Little Caesar’s Pizza. Head just a couple of miles south for outdoor fun at Spring Lake Park or hunt at nearby Little Missouri Grassland. We’re also near Lake Sakakawea, North Dakota’s largest man-made lake, and Yellowstone River. Rainy days can be spent happily at the Williston Area Rec Center with its indoor water park and surfing simulator.



Give our friendly, attentive office staff at Dakota Ridge Apartment Homes a call. We’re here to show you around, share our knowledge of the local life, and go over all the details of our apartments and community with you. We’d love for you to make Dakota Ridge your new home.