Williston, ND
Dakota Ridge
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

Dakota Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
5963 Highway 85 · (701) 599-3817
Location

5963 Highway 85, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01204 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 08204 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 01205 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10208 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 02203 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 02103 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pool
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
Dakota Ridge Apartment Homes lies in the heart of a booming oil city that’s fueled other local businesses, restaurants, shopping and entertainment industries. Enjoy the beautiful prairie land, the state’s largest man-made lake, and a host of city amenities all nearby when you live in an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s part of our community.

Select from several two or three-bedroom spacious floor plans to find the perfect place to call home. You’ll love daily meal prep in your modern kitchen with a full set of appliances, spacious cabinets and granite countertops. Enjoy special touches like the hardwood plank-style flooring, built-in desk, and vaulted ceilings set in an open floor plan, which makes your home an inviting place. You’ll love having your own full-size washer and dryer, and stepping out for a breath of fresh air on your private balcony. Large windows and patio doors welcome plenty of natural light. You can also opt for a two-car garage for your vehicles or to use as extra storage space.

Dakota Ridge nurtures a vibrant community, which offers you great amenities like common gathering areas with conversational seating, a game room with a billiard table, outdoor picnic and BBQ areas, and a fun playground for children. Stay in shape with our state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio equipment. Our pet-friendly apartment community also features a fenced dog park and plenty of green space for your furry friends.

Located just off US 85, Dakota Ridge is a quick commute from just north of the city with prime access to Bakken’s oil fields and Williston State College. Grab your daily necessities from nearby Walmart, Albertson’s, or JC Penney’s. You’ll have plenty of dining options from local eateries like Chester’s Chicken to major chains including Fuddrucker’s and Little Caesar’s Pizza. Head just a couple of miles south for outdoor fun at Spring Lake Park or hunt at nearby Little Missouri Grassland. We’re also near Lake Sakakawea, North Dakota’s largest man-made lake, and Yellowstone River. Rainy days can be spent happily at the Williston Area Rec Center with its indoor water park and surfing simulator.

Give our friendly, attentive office staff at Dakota Ridge Apartment Homes a call. We’re here to show you around, share our knowledge of the local life, and go over all the details of our apartments and community with you. We’d love for you to make Dakota Ridge your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet one time fee
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each. Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $20/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Ridge have any available units?
Dakota Ridge has 18 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dakota Ridge have?
Some of Dakota Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Dakota Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Ridge offers parking.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dakota Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has a pool.
Does Dakota Ridge have accessible units?
No, Dakota Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Dakota Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dakota Ridge has units with air conditioning.
