Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Stanley, ND

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Stanley
901 5th St SE, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1143 sqft
Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Stanley Square
905 JARAD ST, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1301 sqft
Stanley Square is a mixed-use rental property in Stanley, North Dakota. The property consists of commercial office/retail spaces on the lower level and residential apartments on the upper two levels.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Dakota
101 8th Avenue Southwest #102, Stanley, ND
2 Bedrooms
$850
1102 sqft
When you choose Dakota Apartment Homes in Stanley, ND, you’ll appreciate your spacious apartment, our convenient amenities, and the warm and friendly community that surrounds you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stanley?
The average rent price for Stanley rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.