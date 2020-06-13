/
stanley
3 Apartments for rent in Stanley, ND
Stanley
901 5th St SE, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1143 sqft
Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Stanley Square
905 JARAD ST, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1301 sqft
Stanley Square is a mixed-use rental property in Stanley, North Dakota. The property consists of commercial office/retail spaces on the lower level and residential apartments on the upper two levels.
Dakota
101 8th Avenue Southwest #102, Stanley, ND
2 Bedrooms
$850
1102 sqft
When you choose Dakota Apartment Homes in Stanley, ND, you’ll appreciate your spacious apartment, our convenient amenities, and the warm and friendly community that surrounds you.