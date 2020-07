Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome to Confluence at Harvest Hills



Confluence at Harvest Hills Apartment Homes delivers the perfect combination of down-home comfort and sleek, contemporary design. Nestled in a quaint town, our community is ideally located just minutes away from businesses, schools, stores, restaurants, and entertainment options. Select an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s perfect for your lifestyle.



At Confluence at Harvest Hills you can choose from a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in 10 different floor plans. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, deep double sinks, and energy-efficient appliance package and convenient breakfast bar. You’ll also love the special touches like the large windows that let in lots of natural light, plenty of storage including large closets with built-in shelving, having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home, and your own expansive private patio or balcony so you can enjoy the fresh air.