Phoenix Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinsher, St Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Sheperd, Chow Chow, Great Dane & Akita
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.