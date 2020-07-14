All apartments in Williston
Phoenix Ridge Apartments

2301 11th Avenue West · (938) 666-6196
Location

2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301-304 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 2301-301 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 2317-202 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Phoenix Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home. At the Phoenix Ridge community, we take pride in taking good care of our residents, and making them feel at home.

Our two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens with a full suite of appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. You also have the convenience of having an in-unit washer and dryer so doing your laundry will be a snap. When you need some fresh air, just step out to your private patio or balcony. Enjoy refreshing ceiling fans and large closets to store all of your belongings.

Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes offers 24-hour emergency maintenance services as well as beautifully manicured grounds. Our pet-friendly community welcomes your four-legged friends to join you at Phoenix Ridge. You’ll appreciate our online portal so you can ta

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinsher, St Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Sheperd, Chow Chow, Great Dane & Akita
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Phoenix Ridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Phoenix Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Phoenix Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Phoenix Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Phoenix Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Phoenix Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Phoenix Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Phoenix Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Phoenix Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Phoenix Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Phoenix Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Phoenix Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Phoenix Ridge Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
